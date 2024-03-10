Edappadi Palaniswami strongly condemns ‘increase’ in police station deaths in Tamil Nadu

March 10, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, March 10, 2024, charged that there have been 18 incidents of custodial deaths and deaths due to assault by policemen in Tamil Nadu since the DMK government came to power.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the police station related deaths and pointed out that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds the police portfolio.

Mr. Palaniswami cited a reported incident of death of a tourist van driver Murugan from Vadakku Pudur, allegedly after being thrashed by the policemen in Sankarankovil, following a minor accident.

He extended condolences to Murugan’s family.

“Based on my instruction, former Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi and other office bearers met Murugan’s family and presented cash assistance of ₹1 lakh on behalf of AIADMK,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The former Chief Minister urged for psychological training for police officers.

He also called for strict legal action and punishment for those involved in Murugan’s death.

Mr. Palaniswami urged Mr. Stalin to provide ₹50 lakh compensation to Murugan’s family and provide a government job to his wife based on her qualification.