Edappadi Palaniswami slams T.N. government over deterioration in law and order

September 01, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday, slammed the DMK regime for the “deterioration in law and order” and the “heightened” availability of ganja and other substances in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of attacks on government officials and the initimidation of devotees at a temple by an anti-social element, in recent weeks. He also criticised the DMK government for not heeding to his repeated appeals to give a free hand to the police to tackle these problems.

In another statement, Mr Palaniswami said he would chair.a meeting of functionaries of the party at its headquarters on Monday, September 4, 2023.

