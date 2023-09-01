ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami slams T.N. government over deterioration in law and order

September 01, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader also criticised the DMK government for not giving a free hand to the police, and alleged that the availability of ganja and other narcotics had increased in T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday, slammed the DMK regime for the “deterioration in law and order” and the “heightened” availability of ganja and other substances in the State.  

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of attacks on government officials and the initimidation of devotees at a temple by an anti-social element, in recent weeks. He also criticised the DMK government for not heeding to his repeated appeals to give a free hand to the police to tackle these problems.  

In another statement, Mr Palaniswami said he would chair.a meeting of functionaries of the party at its headquarters on Monday, September 4, 2023. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US