HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edappadi Palaniswami slams T.N. government over deterioration in law and order

The AIADMK leader also criticised the DMK government for not giving a free hand to the police, and alleged that the availability of ganja and other narcotics had increased in T.N.

September 01, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday, slammed the DMK regime for the “deterioration in law and order” and the “heightened” availability of ganja and other substances in the State.  

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of attacks on government officials and the initimidation of devotees at a temple by an anti-social element, in recent weeks. He also criticised the DMK government for not heeding to his repeated appeals to give a free hand to the police to tackle these problems.  

In another statement, Mr Palaniswami said he would chair.a meeting of functionaries of the party at its headquarters on Monday, September 4, 2023. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police / law enforcement

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.