Edappadi Palaniswami slams T.N. CM for portraying AIADMK schemes as those of the DMK

June 12, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for portraying schemes and projects, initiated by the AIADMK while in power, as schemes launched by the DMK.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of projects and facilities that were commissioned by the Chief Minister in Salem on Sunday, June 11, 2023 all of which were initiated by the previous AIADMK regime, he said. Besides, many schemes, that were in use in the past, had been closed down now, he alleged.

All-India sports event

In a separate statement, the party’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam pulled up the State government for not ensuring the participation of school students in an all-India sports event. for the students. Referring to the observation of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi about a “communication gap” being responsible for the situation, Mr. Panneerselvam criticised the action taken against an official of physical education instead of action being taken against those really responsible. He also said the government should make public details regarding the communication sent by the national body in connection with the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common counselling

Through his Twitter handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called for the withdrawal of the move to hold counselling at the all-India level for admission to medical colleges. Citing educationists and students, he said there had been apprehensions that the 69% quota for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the 7.5% quota for students of government schools would not be implemented. He suggested that the Centre hold counselling only for the 15% of all-India quota seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.