Edappadi Palaniswami slams T.N. CM for portraying AIADMK schemes as those of the DMK

In a statement, the AIADMK general secretary said projects and facilities commissioned by CM Stalin in Salem on June 11, 2023, were all initiated by the previous AIADMK regime

June 12, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for portraying  schemes and projects, initiated by the AIADMK while in power, as schemes launched by the DMK.  

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of projects and facilities that were commissioned by the Chief Minister in Salem on Sunday, June 11, 2023 all of which were initiated by the previous AIADMK regime, he said. Besides, many schemes, that were in use in the past, had been closed down now, he alleged. 

All-India sports event

In a separate statement, the party’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam pulled up the State government for not ensuring the participation of school students in an all-India sports event. for the students.  Referring to the observation of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi about a “communication gap” being responsible for the situation,  Mr. Panneerselvam criticised the action taken against an official of physical education instead of action being taken against those really responsible. He also said the government should make public details regarding the communication sent by the national body in connection with the event. 

Common counselling

Through his Twitter handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called for the withdrawal of the move to hold counselling at the all-India level for admission to medical colleges. Citing educationists and students, he said there had been apprehensions that the 69% quota for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the 7.5% quota for students of government schools would not be implemented. He suggested that the Centre hold counselling only for the 15% of all-India quota seats. 

