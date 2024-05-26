ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami questions DMK government over free laptop scheme 

Published - May 26, 2024 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, May 26 said the DMK government has not made any announcement on free laptops for school students which was condemnable.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out there are only few more days left for the commencement of new academic year. The AIADMK regime introduced the free laptop scheme with a view to upgrade quality of education of students in government and government-aided schools and the scheme was stopped after the DMK came to power.

He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin whether the DMK government would fulfil the expectations of government students by providing free laptops or give lame reasons this year too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US