Edappadi Palaniswami questions DMK government over free laptop scheme 

Published - May 26, 2024 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, May 26 said the DMK government has not made any announcement on free laptops for school students which was condemnable.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out there are only few more days left for the commencement of new academic year. The AIADMK regime introduced the free laptop scheme with a view to upgrade quality of education of students in government and government-aided schools and the scheme was stopped after the DMK came to power.

He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin whether the DMK government would fulfil the expectations of government students by providing free laptops or give lame reasons this year too.

