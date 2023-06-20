ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami opposes T.N.’s proposal to increase road tax

June 20, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader said this would lead to an increase in the prices of bikes and cars, at a time when the the DMK government has already hiked the electricity tariff, drinking water charges and price of Aavin milk

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded that the DMK government drop its reported proposal to increase road tax, contending that it would affect middle class society’s aspirations to purchase two-wheelers to reach offices on time or a small car to go out as a family.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami argued that an increase in the road tax would lead to an increase in the prices of new two-wheelers and cars. He pointed out that as it is, people were of the view that should not be paying tolls to use roads, when they were paying a lifetime road tax, and they were opposed to the proposal to increase the road tax.

The electricity tariff, property tax, drinking water charges, price of Aavin milk and other milk products and the indirect bus fare, among others had been increased since the DMK government came to power, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out. He added: “The proposal to increase the road tax by 5% makes us wonder whether the government intends to snatch their last rupee from the people.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US