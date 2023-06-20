HamberMenu
Edappadi Palaniswami opposes T.N.’s proposal to increase road tax

The AIADMK leader said this would lead to an increase in the prices of bikes and cars, at a time when the the DMK government has already hiked the electricity tariff, drinking water charges and price of Aavin milk

June 20, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded that the DMK government drop its reported proposal to increase road tax, contending that it would affect middle class society’s aspirations to purchase two-wheelers to reach offices on time or a small car to go out as a family.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami argued that an increase in the road tax would lead to an increase in the prices of new two-wheelers and cars. He pointed out that as it is, people were of the view that should not be paying tolls to use roads, when they were paying a lifetime road tax, and they were opposed to the proposal to increase the road tax.

The electricity tariff, property tax, drinking water charges, price of Aavin milk and other milk products and the indirect bus fare, among others had been increased since the DMK government came to power, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out. He added: “The proposal to increase the road tax by 5% makes us wonder whether the government intends to snatch their last rupee from the people.”

