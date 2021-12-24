Edappadi Palaniswami, O. Panneerselvam observe MGR’s 34th death anniversary

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 17:13 IST

They paid floral tribute to the AIADMK founder

The 34th death anniversary of the AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was observed on Friday with the party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami leading the remembrance day events.

The two leaders, accompanied by their colleagues, paid floral tribute at the mausoleum of the AIADMK founder at the Marina. They performed a similar homage to the portraits of MGR, kept at their residences in Chennai.

The party organised the administration of a pledge to its members, calling upon the party workers to remain united and strive for success in the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies.

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran offered floral tribute to MGR’s portrait at his party office in Royapettah.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the rising prices of vegetables after the DMK came to power seven months ago. Even though the prices were on the rise, it was benefiting intermediaries and not farmers. Mr. Panneerselvam called for an institution to regulate the prices and ensure equitable benefits to producers, wholesale and retail traders besides consumers.