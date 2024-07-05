Edappadi Palaniswami not functioning as a responsible Leader of Opposition: BJP president K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday sought to know whether the AIADMK would boycott the 2026 Assembly election in the same way it had decided not to contest the Vikravandi byelection.

Addressing the media in Vikravandi, Mr. Annamalai said that the AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, had been citing one reason or another for not contesting in the byelection.

Stating that Mr. Palaniswami was not functioning as a responsible Leader of the Opposition, he pointed out that the AIADMK leader had taken the stand that the party had decided to boycott the byelection in Vikravandi due to alleged irregularities in last year’s Erode East byelection. “If that is the case, will the AIADMK also boycott the 2026 Assembly election,” he asked.

Mr. Annamalai said that a few leaders of the AIADMK were destroying the party for their own selfish interest, and due to their greed for power. A large number of rank-and-file members of the AIADMK were bidding farewell to the party and shifting their allegiance to other parties, particularly the BJP, he claimed.

Terming Mr. Palaniswami a traitor, Mr. Annamalai alleged that the former had stabbed the BJP in the back and sidelined the party in search of greener pastures. However, the AIADMK forfeited its deposit in a number of constituencies in the Lok Sabha election.

The AIADMK was able to retain its deposit in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency by scraping through the election with a vote share of 17 %. This showed how badly the AIADMK had performed in Coimbatore, he said.

In fact, the AIADMK forfeited its deposit in three Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district despite having nine out of the 10 MLAs. In contrast, the BJP’s vote share was 34% – double that of the AIADMK. Mr. Palaniswami should look at his own party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin clarify his stand on conducting a caste survey. Though the State government was fully empowered to conduct a survey, the Chief Minister was not ready to do so, and was coming up with false explanations, he alleged.

Though the tenure of the one-man commission for the collection of quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes of the State lapsed six months ago, the DMK government did not extend it, he said.

