ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami flags stepmotherly attitude of Centre towards Tamil Nadu

December 26, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader urged the Centre to release disaster relief funds to T.N. as soon as possible; he also reiterated that the AIADMK was not in an alliance with the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Terming as “step-motherly” the attitude of the Central government towards Tamil Nadu when funds were sought to help mitigate the damage wreaked by natural disasters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, urged the BJP government at the Centre to allocate funds to Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ
Centre must declare destruction in southern districts a ‘National Disaster’, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The AIADMK general secretary also reiterated that the AIADMK was not in an alliance with the BJP.

During his speech at the AIADMK general council meeting at Vanagaram near Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami urged the BJP government at the Centre to release funds for Tamil Nadu soon, towards relief for the damage caused by the heavy rains the State witnessed recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling instances from the past when T.N. had requested assistance from the Centre over natural disasters, Mr. Palaniswami said these had not been granted by the Centre. “Be it the Congress or the BJP, the Central government has not granted funds as requested by the Tamil Nadu government for disaster relief; it is the duty of the Central government to grant funds to Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman blames T.N. government for inefficiencies in flood mitigation and relief efforts

The former CM also said the DMK government allocate necessary funds to undertake relief and restoration works in flood-affected areas without waiting for the Centre to grant funds.

Mr. Palaniswami further criticised the DMK government, contending that it had not been prepared to face the natural disaster, even though the weather advisory predicted heavy rains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US