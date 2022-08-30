Edappadi Palaniswami: ‘No security for common man under DMK rule’

Statement comes two days after the attack on an assistant jailor’s house in Cuddalore and the “mysterious” death of a prisoner in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
August 30, 2022 13:20 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday contended that under the DMK regime, there was “neither security” to the public nor to some prisoners nor to honest jail officials.

In a statement, he referred to the attack on an assistant jailor’s house in Cuddalore and the report of death of a prisoner in Madurai central jail under, what he called, “mysterious circumstances” on Sunday. 

He claimed anti-social elements were “roaming freely” inside and outside prisons.

