AIADMK senior leader Panruti Ramachandran expelled from party

Expulsion by EPS came hours after OPS ‘appointed’ Mr. Ramachandran as the party’s ‘political advisor’

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the removal of senior leader Panruti S. Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The action came in the wake of Mr. Ramachandran reportedly making critical remarks against the interim party chief.

In a party statement, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Ramachandran was being removed as the party’s Organisation Secretary, as well as from the AIADMK’s primary membership for bringing “disrepute” to the organisation. Mr. Ramachandran “went against party principles and rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Palaniswami’s rival O. Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK “coordinator”, announced “appointment” of Mr. Ramachandran as the party’s “Political Advisor.”

The Madras High Court had earlier upheld a July 11 decision of the AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, to ‘expel’ Panneerselvam and some of his associates.