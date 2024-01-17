ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge DMK government to fulfil its promise to provide assistance for Jallikattu bulls

January 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the DMK government to immediately fulfil its poll promise of providing a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to those who raise the bulls participating in Jallikattu.

“It is going to be three years since the DMK came to power. I urge them to immediately fulfil the promise of providing ₹1,000 assistance,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the DMK government to fulfil its promise and also provide government jobs to those who emerge victorious in the sport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US