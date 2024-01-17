Edappadi Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge DMK government to fulfil its promise to provide assistance for Jallikattu bulls

January 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the DMK government to immediately fulfil its poll promise of providing a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to those who raise the bulls participating in Jallikattu.

“It is going to be three years since the DMK came to power. I urge them to immediately fulfil the promise of providing ₹1,000 assistance,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the DMK government to fulfil its promise and also provide government jobs to those who emerge victorious in the sport.