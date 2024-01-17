GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edappadi Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge DMK government to fulfil its promise to provide assistance for Jallikattu bulls

January 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the DMK government to immediately fulfil its poll promise of providing a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to those who raise the bulls participating in Jallikattu.

“It is going to be three years since the DMK came to power. I urge them to immediately fulfil the promise of providing ₹1,000 assistance,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the DMK government to fulfil its promise and also provide government jobs to those who emerge victorious in the sport.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.