Edappadi Palaniswami criticises T.N. CM Stalin for not raising Mekedatu issue with Karnataka

Addressing journalists in New Delhi, Mr. Palaniswami asked why Mr. Stalin, during his recent visit to Bengaluru, did not talk to the Karnataka Water Resources Minister about the adverse consequences for T.N. in the event of the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project

July 19, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniwwami on Wednesday asked why Chief Minister M.K. Stalin fought shy of raising the Mekedatu issue with the Karnataka government or its Water Resources Minister, D.K. Shivakumar.

Addressing journalists in New Delhi, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the reception given by Mr. Shivakumar to Mr. Stalin recently in Bengaluru, and wondered why the Chief Minister did not talk to the Karnataka Minister about the adverse consequences that would arise for Tamil Nadu, in the event of the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project.

Separately, AMMK’s general secretary T.T. V. Dhinakaran found fault with Mr. Stalin for not demanding, during his visit to Bengaluru, the release of Cauvery water to protect the kuruvai crop in the Cauvery delta of the State . Pointing out how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)‘s leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded the Congress’ support of its stand against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi as a pre-requisite to his participation in the Bengaluru conclave of non-BJP parties, Mr. Dhinakaran asked why Mr Stalin had failed to make a similar demand for the interests of Tamil Nadu.

