Edappadi Palaniswami criticises DMK government for hiking power tariff for commercial, industrial units in T.N. for second time  

June 09, 2023 - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for increasing the power tariff for commercial establishments and industrial units for the second time in a year.

Recalling that the AIADMK government did not increase the power tariff for eight years, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, faulted the government for citing the Central government’s policy (of November, 2021) on the fuel and power procurement cost and its instruction in December last in support of its decision.

He argued that the Centre would only have suggested that the tariff be altered in tune with the cost of fuel and power procurement. In the event of a loss, the State could absorb it.

“There is no compulsion to increase the tariff,” Mr Palaniswami said, reminding the ruling DMK that it had not yet fulfilled the electoral promise of reverting to the monthly billing cycle for domestic power consumers. He urged the government not to “cast yet another burden” on the people.

Terming the decision unjust, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, made fun of the government. He said that instead of being a regime that did what it had promised, the DMK government was carrying out what it had not promised. The government, which was calling itself a government of the Dravidian model, was indulging in “anti-people” activities. In view of the inflation, the government should roll back the increase to protect the commercial establishments and industrial units, he said.

The party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, described the decision as an act of “betrayal” of the people. This tariff increase would affect the industrial sector and the commercial establishments would pass on the burden to the people.

