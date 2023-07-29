HamberMenu
Edappadi Palaniswami criticises DMK for its move to introduce common syllabus for universities

The AIADMK leader said academicians were of the view that a common syllabus would lower the standards of education

July 29, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the DMK regime for seeking to introduce a common syllabus for universities, “in haste.”

Referring to concerns expressed by educationists against the move, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said academicians were of the view that the common syllabus would not only lower the standards of education but also lead to the universities losing their autonomy.  He advised the government to hold discussions with non-partisan and genuine educationists before attempting to implement such a policy on higher education.

