Edappadi Palaniswami condemns searches at premises of his party colleagues in Karur

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, July 13, 2024, condemned the searches being carried out at the premises of his party functionaries in Karur district.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami contended that the functionaries had nothing to do with the case of the alleged grabbing of land, filed against former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. He also accused the DMK government of “intimidating” the Karur district office-bearers of his party. If this continued, his party would hold an agitation, Mr Palaniswami added.

It may be recalled that the Vangal police in Karur recently registered a case against former Transport Minister and district secretary of the AIADMK, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar, for allegedly grabbing a valuable plot of land. On Sunday, July 8, CB-CID personnel searched the former Minister’s residence.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar has not appeared in public since he moved an anticipatory bail petition on June 12, which was subsequently rejected. His whereabouts remain unknown.