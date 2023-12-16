GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edappadi Palaniswami condemns delay in release of results of TNPSC Group-II and Group-IIA exams

December 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the DMK government for not releasing the results of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-II and Group-IIA exams.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the exams were conducted in February and the non-release of the results has taken a toll on the aspirants. The Minister in-charge has been saying it will come soon and is engaged in delaying tactics, he said. DMK, in its poll promise, had stated that they will provide 5.50 lakh government jobs and by now should have provided 2.5 lakh jobs, he noted.

Mr. Palaniswami said the State government should rectify the organisational issues in TNPSC and immediately appoint a chairman and other members and ensure the release of the results and issue job orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.