Edappadi Palaniswami condemns delay in release of results of TNPSC Group-II and Group-IIA exams

December 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the DMK government for not releasing the results of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-II and Group-IIA exams.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the exams were conducted in February and the non-release of the results has taken a toll on the aspirants. The Minister in-charge has been saying it will come soon and is engaged in delaying tactics, he said. DMK, in its poll promise, had stated that they will provide 5.50 lakh government jobs and by now should have provided 2.5 lakh jobs, he noted.

Mr. Palaniswami said the State government should rectify the organisational issues in TNPSC and immediately appoint a chairman and other members and ensure the release of the results and issue job orders.