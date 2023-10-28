ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami condemns attack on CPI office in Chennai

October 28, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader said no one was safe under the DMK regime in T.N., and alleged that the law and situation in the State was deteriorating

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, strongly condemned the attack on the Communist Party of India’s office in T. Nagar, Chennai.

Mr. Palaniswami was referring to a group who allegedly threw bottles of alcohol and stones at the building housing the CPI office on the night of Friday, October 27, 2023.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he alleged that under the current regime, no one was safe, starting from individuals and ranging up to the Raj Bhavan as well as political parties including the Communist Party, which is a key ally of the DMK. He said daily occurrences of such incidents [attacks] served as proof of his allegation.

Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that there was a question mark about the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime. He urged the government to trace and arrest those responsible for the attack on the CPI office and take strict action.

