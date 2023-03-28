ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami becomes AIADMK general secretary

March 28, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Soon after the Madras High Court verdict, Mr. Palaniswami was announced the party’s general secretary.

PTI

Edappadi K. Palaniswami being appointed as AIADMK General Secretary at the party headquarters in Chennai on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was on March 28, 2023 elevated as the AIADMK's general secretary, taking over complete control of the decades-old organisation, minutes after a High Court green signal on the leadership issue involving his rival O. Panneerselvam.

Soon after the Madras High Court rejected all petitions filed by the deposed Mr. Panneerselvam and his aides against the resolutions of the July 11, 2022 party general council and the conduct of the general secretary election, the 68-year old interim general secretary was announced elected unanimously to the top post at the party headquarters by the election authorities concerned.

Mr. Palaniswami thanked his supporters for his elevation. Many jubilant leaders of the main opposition party said his elevation would enable him steer the AIADMK towards better days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
AIADMK | The ideology-lite Dravidian party

The July 11, 2022 meet of the AIADMK general council, the party's highest decision-making body, had expelled Mr. Panneerselvam and his aides for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of the leadership battle involving the two leaders.

The Salem strongman's supporters had backed him for the 'single leader' post, even as the party was previously led by Mr. Pannnerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami as the coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively, then.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US