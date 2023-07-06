ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami asks T.N. government to hold talks with agitating open-end spinning mills

July 06, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary, in a statement, referred to the strike by the Recycle Textile Federation, and urged the State government to consider and fulfil its demands

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged the DMK regime to hold talks with sections of the textile industry that are protesting, and to fulfil their demands expeditiously.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the strike being observed by the Recycle Textile Federation, which has come up with a host of demands. The industry body wants the State government to take steps to reduce the prices of comber noil and other cotton waste, lower the electricity tariff of demand charges and repeal the peak hour charges.

On account of the agitation, nearly 3 lakh workers of over 600 open-end spinning mills are being affected. The agitation will also also affect related segments of the industry such as transport and marketing, Mr. Palaniswami said in his statement. 

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, in a separate statement, also called for the rollback of the increase in power tariff for spinning mills. 

