Edappadi Palaniswami alleges TNEB plans to allow only one electricity connection in name of house owner

There are news reports stating that the electricity board is planning to allow only one electricity connection in commercial establishments and disconnect others, Palaniswami said

Published - May 26, 2024 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on May 26 alleged that there are attempts by the Tamil Nadu Electricity board to allow only one electricity connection in the name of the house owner and the inspection work is currently underway.

In a statement citing news reports, he said if the house owner stays in one portion and the tenant stays in another portion, for both the connections 100 units of free power would be provided. But if the tenant vacates and if the house owner has two electricity connections, one will be disconnected. If another tenant comes, the house owner has to apply for a new connection and has to spend more, he claimed.

There are news reports stating that the electricity board is planning to allow only one electricity connection in commercial establishments and disconnect others, he said.

Under the AIADMK regime the free 100 units was provided for both the connections especially the poor and middleclass people. The same status quo must continue, Mr. Palaniswami urged the DMK government. He also said consumers must be informed two days in advance about power disconnection and instructed to pay their dues.

