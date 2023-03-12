ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami, AIADMK MLA among six booked for ‘assaulting’ passenger in Madurai airport

March 12, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The passenger who is a functionary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam had raised slogans against AIADMK leader and live streamed it on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK MLA, P.R. Senthilnathan, former Minister M. Manikandan, and three others have been booked by Madurai city police on the alleged charge of “abusing and assaulting” an air passenger, Rajeshwaran, at Madurai Airport on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

On a counter complaint filed by AIADMK leader R.B. Udhayakumar, the Avaniyapuram police have registered a case of abusing and wrongful restraint against Rajeshwaran, who is a functionary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam headed by T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

The police said while the Mr. Palanswami, along with his personal security officer, Krishnan, were travelling on a bus after deboarding from an aircraft towards the arrival hall at the airport terminal building, Mr. Rajeshwaran, who had travelled on the same flight from Chennai, raised slogans against the interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

After switching on his mobile phone camera and live streaming it on a social media platform, Mr. Rajeshwaran shouted that Mr. Palaniswami was a “symbol of betrayal”. In the video clipping that was widely shared on social media, Mr. Rajeshwaran is heard flaying Mr. Palaniswami, who is seen standing in the bus, for having “betrayed” former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide, V.K. Sasikala.

Besides, he accused Mr. Palaniswami of having given 10.5% internal reservation to the Vanniyars “against the welfare of the Most Backward Classes” people of southern districts.

The video clipping also showed Mr. Palaniswami’s PSO, Krishnan, attempting to snatch Mr. Rajeshwaran’s mobile phone in the moving bus.

Mr. Palaniswami, who was on his way to Sivaganga to address a public meeting, was received by a large gathering of his party cadres, at the airport.

The complainant claimed he was assaulted when the bus reached the airport terminal building.

Besides Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Senthilnathan and Mr. Manikandan, the Avaniyapuram police had also booked the former Chief Minister’s PSO, and two others for wrongful restrain, abusing, assaulting, and also for snatching the mobile phone.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai

