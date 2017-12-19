Edappadi, OPS greet PM on electoral wins

Even as the BJP was leading in a majority of the Assembly seats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh during the counting of votes on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone.

‘Landslide victory’

According to an official release, the Chief Minister telephoned Mr. Modi and greeted him on the “landslide victory” achieved by the BJP in both the States.

In his letter to Mr. Modi, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said, “On this happy occasion, I whole-heartedly congratulate you on the thumping victory of the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, for the sixth consecutive time, and also for the historical triumph in Himachal Pradesh.”

Mr. Panneerselvam also wrote to BJP president Amit Shah, congratulating him for the victories.