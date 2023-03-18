HamberMenu
Edappadi K. Palaniswami files nomination papers for post of AIADMK’s general secretary

Among those who proposed Mr. Palaniswami’s nomination were Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, C.Ve. Shanmugam and D. Jayakumar; nomination papers can be submitted until 3 p.m. on March 19, as per a poll schedule the party has released

March 18, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K Palaniswami filing his nomination papers for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary in Chennai on Saturday

Edappadi K Palaniswami filing his nomination papers for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary in Chennai on Saturday | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, submitted his nomination papers for the post of the party’s general secretary. 

At the party headquarters in Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami handed over his papers to election commissioners, Natham R. Viswanathan and Pollachi V. Jayaraman, in the presence of the party headquarters’ office-bearers, district secretaries, MLAs and former Ministers. 

As per a resolution adopted during the July 11 2022 general council meeting, a candidate for the post of general secretary has to be proposed by secretaries of 10 district units and seconded by an equal number of district secretaries. Any aspirant should have been in the organisation for 10 years continuously. Besides, he or she should have served as a headquarters office-bearer for a minimum of five years at a stretch.

Among those who proposed Mr. Palaniswami’s nomination were Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, C.Ve. Shanmugam and D. Jayakumar. The seconders included former Ministers O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar, and Sellur K. Raju, and former MP, N. Balaganga.

Nomination papers can be submitted till 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to a schedule issued on Friday evening for the election of the general secretary.

