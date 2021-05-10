Edappadi K. Palaniswami elected AIADMK legislature party leader

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 14:16 IST

According to party leaders the meeting was held following COVID-19 protocols.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was on Monday, May 10, 2021, "unanimously " elected as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader, according to a party release. Following his election by the party's newly elected legislators at the party head office in Chennai, he is set to be the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The AIADMK is the second largest party in the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

A letter electing him as the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader was handed over by party leaders to Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan on Monday afternoon.

Advertising

Advertising

Before Mr. Palaniswami was elected to the position, a debate ensued during the AIADMK MLAs meeting wherein AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam is said to have not readily accepted the nomination of Mr. Palaniswami for the post.

Earlier, in view of the full lockdown from Monday and all meetings inside auditoriums and meeting halls being banned, N. Balaganga, former MP and a district secretary of the AIADMK, informed the police of the meeting at the party headquarters.

“During the COVID-19 period, we have to inform the police about such meetings and we did that. It was not to seek permission,” he said.

According to party leaders the meeting was held following COVID-19 protocols.