Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK leaders call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Edappadi K. Palaniswami with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi on September 20, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accompanied by senior party leaders S. P. Velumani and C. Ve. Shanmugam, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on September 20 and briefed him on the “deteriorating state of law and order” in Tamil Nadu.

Describing it a “courtesy call” during which politics was not discussed, Mr. Palaniswami told journalists after the meeting that he had among other things flagged the issue of "deteriorating law and order situation in the State" with the Union Minister. Mr. Palaniswami cited cases of murders, robberies and dacoities.

He underlined the rampant sale of illegal drugs, “affecting the lives of youths and children”. He also alleged corruption in all government Departments. Referring to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy’s contention that privatising of ports led to drugs into the State, Mr. Palaniswami said it was the State government’s duty to take action and arrest those involved in the sale of illegal drug sale.

According to the Leader of Opposition, he also requested the Union Minister for implementing two major schemes for Tamil Nadu — Godavari-Cauvery Link Scheme and Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project, both of which when implemented would benefit farmers in the State.

Referring to the hike in property tax and electricity tariff, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the DMK while in Opposition had protested against the same but was implementing the hike in tax after coming to power.

"During COVID-19, the economic activity was majorly affected and there is unemployment. Is it appropriate to hike the tax and electricity tariff now," Mr. Palaniswami questioned.

To queries on his party affairs, Mr. Palaniswami maintained that litigations were pending before the court and hence he could not speak over them. He has also been visiting his partymen and the general public in various places across the State and said he has visited at least 20 districts.

Asked about ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami with a folded hands said: "Sorry, vanakkam."