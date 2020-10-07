Edappadi K. Palaniswami ahead in CM candidate race

Panneerselvam may exit contest

On the eve of Wednesday’s scheduled announcement of the AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly election, there were indications that the incumbent CM and the ruling party’s co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, would be nominated for the top job.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam may agree to withdraw from the race as Mr. Palaniswami has hinted that he is open to the former’s demand for the constitution of an 11-member steering committee for the party.

At the same time, other committees could also be constituted for handling various activities like election propaganda, seat-sharing negotiations with prospective allies and preparation of the election manifesto.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, who on Tuesday separately held multiple discussions with senior leaders including ministers from morning that continued beyond 11 pm, are likely to announce the decisions at a joint press conference at the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday.

Among issues that had engaged the leaders in prolonged discussions were the composition of the proposed steering committee; the need for other committees for purposes such as seat sharing negotiations with prospective electoral partners and election propaganda work and the possibility of changes in the present functions and powers of key functionaries.

Sourced indicated that as per an agreement worked out between the two camps, the steering committee could have six members from the Chief Minister's side and five from Mr. Panneerselvam's side on the lines of what wa agreed at the time of merger of the two groups in 2017.

Earlier, Mr Panneerselvam was visited by several Ministers including S.P. Velumani, P.Thangamani, both considered close associates of the Chief Minister; D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam and R.B. Udhayakumar. Another round of discussions took place both between and among the camps.

Any understanding between the two leaders would end the debate within the party in the last two months on the AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial nominee. At a meeting of the executive committee held on September 28, many senior members demanded that the issue be resolved immediately. They hinted their preference for Mr Palaniswami. But a few others such as J..C.D. Prabhakar, former Villivakkam legislator, did not approve of the way the matter was discussed. Panruti S. Ramachandran, a senior leader of the party, explained the rationale behind Mr Panneerselvam’s position on the need for the steering committee.

The executive committee meeting was preceded by a discussion among senior functionaries on September 18 wherein Electricity Minister P. Thangamani revived the issue of projecting a CM candidate.

