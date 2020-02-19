Tamil Nadu

Edappadi hints at good decision on hydrocarbon projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was responding to Opposition leader M.K. Stalin’s demand to cancel the hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery Delta region

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said a “good decision” on the demand for cancellation of hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery Delta region would be made soon.

“We are consulting the legal experts. The decision will be to your liking,” the Chief Minister said while responding to Opposition leader M.K. Stalin who urged the government to cancel the hydrocarbon projects for which permission had already been granted.

Mr. Stalin demanded a resolution for the cancellation of hydrocarbon projects in the current session of the Assembly.

“We will support the government. Already our MPs in both the Houses of Parliament are pressing the issue,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said as there are “some problems” the government had sought the opinion of legal experts. “The decision will match what you do expect,” he said.

