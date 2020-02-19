Edappadi hints at good decision on hydrocarbon projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said a “good decision” on the demand for cancellation of hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery Delta region would be made soon.
“We are consulting the legal experts. The decision will be to your liking,” the Chief Minister said while responding to Opposition leader M.K. Stalin who urged the government to cancel the hydrocarbon projects for which permission had already been granted.
Mr. Stalin demanded a resolution for the cancellation of hydrocarbon projects in the current session of the Assembly.
“We will support the government. Already our MPs in both the Houses of Parliament are pressing the issue,” Mr. Stalin said.
The Chief Minister said as there are “some problems” the government had sought the opinion of legal experts. “The decision will match what you do expect,” he said.
