Edappadi gets a desk-thumping welcome by party members

March 30, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami received a desk-thumping welcome by his party MLAs when he entered the Assembly on Wednesday - the first time after the Madras High Court’s verdict on Tuesday that enabled him to become the general secretary of his party.

During their speeches in the Assembly on Wednesday, many AIADMK MLAs heaped praises on Mr. Palaniswami with some calling him the permanent general secretary of the party. Speaker M. Appavu had to urge some of these MLAs on few occasions to avoid taking more time on showering such praises and instead jump to the issues they wanted to highlight.

