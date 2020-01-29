Edappadi flags off 240 new buses for State Trasnport Corporations

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off 240 new buses purchased for the 8 State Transport Corporations (STCs) at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The buses were purchased at a cost of ₹83.83 crore.

A press release issued by the State Transport Department said the Chief Minister also launched two new ‘Amma’ mobile repair units.

Of the 240 new buses launched, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has been allotted 103 buses, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation - 37 buses, Kumbakonam - 35, Villupuram - 25, Coimbatore - 20 buses, Salem - 10 buses, Madurai - 5 buses and Tirunelveli - 5 buses.

At the function, Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated a new bus depot constructed at a cost of ₹1.55 crore in Manasanallur in Tiruchi district and a modern bus terminus in Ooty. The bus terminus in Ooty has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore.

A mobile app for booking tickets on SETC was also launched.

Transport minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar along with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Transport Secretary B. Chandramohan participated in the function.