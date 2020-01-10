Edappadi announces ₹1 crore for kin of slain Special Sub Inspector

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a sum of ₹1 crore to be given to the kin of Special Sub Inspector Wilson, who was gunned down by suspected Islamic extremists in Kaliyakavilai in Kanyakumari district two days ago.

The CM’s decision comes a day after his statement in the Assembly that the State government would take strong action against those responsible for the crime.

In his speech in the House, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of the policeman and said that relief would be granted to the family of the deceased policeman. He also said a person from the deceased’s family would be given a government job.

On his directions, the Director General of Police (DGP) has visited the spot and a case has been registered by the Kaliyakavilai police, the CM said. Two live bullets and two empty cases have been recovered from the spot.

A total of four teams have been formed to nab those involved in the incident and scenes from CCTV in the vicinity were being checked, as part of the investigation.

SSI Wilson is survived by his wife and two daughters.

While on duty checking vehicles at a checkpost at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kaliyakavilai in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday night, SSI Wilson was shot at by two unidentified persons.

They also stabbed him with a knife, before fleeing the spot. The injured policeman was later rushed to the government hospital at Kuzhithurai, where he was declared dead.