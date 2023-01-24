HamberMenu
Ed-Tech startup Bversity gets seed funding

Founded in 2022 by four friends, the startup aims to bridge the industry-academic gap

January 24, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

Chennai-based Ed-Tech startup Bversity has raised ₹1.5 crore in a seed round of funding from Nativelead, a firm that helps startups, especially in small towns of Tamil Nadu and Suresh Sambandam, founder and CEO of Kissflow. The other key investors, who participated in this round, include Nagaraja Prakasam, chairman of Nativelead; Andi Giri, CEO of Soft Square; Prabhat Vivekanandan, Director of Richmond Hospitals; Ashok Bakthavachalam who is the chairman of KG Group; Ranjith Chakkath, CEO of Ninja Media and Satish Kumar chairman of Milky Mist.

Founded in 2022 by four friends — Sudharsan V., founder and CEO; Raghul Jagannathan, co-founder and chief learning officer; Godwin Immanuel, co-founder and CMO and Saiganesh V., co-founder and Chief Financial Officer — the startup aims to bridge the industry-academic gap. They have designed courses that they claim will help students become industry ready and find jobs in the field of biotechnology.

Mr. Sudharsan said, “The Biotech industry is expected to grow to be $150 billion by 2025, and we have seen 8X growth in the number of new companies and job opportunities in this space in the last 3 years. We want to build a global biotech education brand.” He added that the startup is now looking to raise its next round of investment to further expand and scale. With the funds that it has raised currently, the startup will build its team and also strengthen its tech capabilities.

