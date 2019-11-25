ED summons two senior police officers

The Enforcement Directorate is said to have summoned two senior IPS officers, including a former Director-General of Police of Tamil Nadu, in connection with the sensational gutkha scam.
In June last year, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case against unnamed Central/State government officials and others in connection with the scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency even attached the properties of some of the accused in the case a couple of months ago. While the Anti-Corruption Unit of Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi, which is probing the case is yet to file the second charge-sheet, the Enforcement Directorate summoning the officers is part of its investigation into the money trail based on the allegation of corruption, official sources said on Sunday.
