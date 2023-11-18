HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED seizes shares of MGM Maran, MGM Anand in four MGM companies

The ED stated that undisclosed investments were made without the prior approval of RBI through dubious sources

November 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MGM Maran acquired undisclosed foreign investments of ₹293.91 crore directly outside India in 2007

MGM Maran acquired undisclosed foreign investments of ₹293.91 crore directly outside India in 2007

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken possession of 100% shares of MGM Maran and MGM Anand in four MGM group of companies in India namely Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, Anand Transport Private Limited, MGM Entertainment Private Limited ,and MGM Diamond Beach Resorts Pvt.

The central agency has also seized 52,39,959 equity shares (representing 3.31%) of MGM Maran in Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMBL), recently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) , under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

MGM Maran was the chairman of TMBL in 2007 when he along with other directors and officials facilitated a deal of sale of 23.60% shares of TMB from Indian shareholders to unauthorised overseas persons. It was also found that Mr. Maran acquired undisclosed foreign investments of ₹293.91 crore directly outside India during the same period. 

The ED in a statement said such undisclosed investments were without the approval of RBI as well as from unexplained and highly dubious sources.

“ED investigation revealed that MGM Maran, soon after being subjected to ED investigation, started removing his wealth to outside India with sole objective to keep the same out of the reach of Indian Law Enforcement Agencies in the garb of Overseas Direct Investments (ODI) and in pursuance of the same had got Cyprus citizenship in 2016,” the agency said in a release.

As per the Provisional Attachment Order dated 23.12.2022, the ED attached proceeds of crime under PMLA as equivalent value in the form of entire shareholding of both MGM Maran and MGM Anand in all prominent MGM Group of companies in India, lands and buildings in Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt Ltd as well as shareholding of Maran in TMBL being 3.31 %. Subsequently, the order was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority in June 2023.

Invoking the provisions of Section 8(4) of PMLA, the ED has taken possession of the confirmed attached properties as per notice dated 16.11.2023.

Related Topics

money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.