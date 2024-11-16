ADVERTISEMENT

ED seizes ₹8.8 crore in money-laundering case against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin

Published - November 16, 2024 07:36 am IST - Chennai

A clutch of police FIRs have been taken into cognisance by the ED to initiate the latest action against Mr. Martin and his business network for lottery "fraud" and "illegal" sale of lottery

PTI

₹8.8 crore in cash seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the corporate office of Chennai-based ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (November 15, 2024) seized ₹8.8 crore in cash during searches in a money-laundering case against Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, officials said.

Mr. Martin was the single biggest donor to political parties with over ₹1,300 crore in the now-scrapped electoral bonds.

The searches that were launched on Thursday continued for the second day in multiple States.

About ₹8.8 crore in cash has been seized from the corporate office of Mr. Martin on Friday. The cash is the mostly in the denomination of ₹500, the official said.

The location of the office was not known.

The fresh ED searches came about after the Madras High Court recently allowed the federal agency to proceed against Mr. Martin as the Tamil Nadu Police had decided to close the predicate or primary FIR against him and a few others and a lower court accepted this police plea.

At least 20 premises linked to Martin and associates in Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Faridabad in Haryana, Ludhiana in Punjab and Kolkata in West Bengal were being searched as part of a "comprehensive" action against his business empire.

A clutch of police FIRs have been taken into cognisance by the ED to initiate the latest action against Mr. Martin and his business network for lottery "fraud" and "illegal" sale of lottery. The agency had searched him earlier too.

The federal agency last year attached assets worth about ₹457 crore in a case against Mr. Martin linked to an alleged loss of over ₹900 crore to the Sikkim government by fraudulent sale of the State lottery in Kerala.

Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. is the master distributor of Sikkim lotteries and the ED has been investigating Mr. Martin, known as 'lottery king' in Tamil Nadu, since 2019.

Mr. Martin recently made news after it came to light through Election Commission data that his company (Future Gaming) was the largest purchaser of now-scrapped electoral bonds worth more than ₹1,300 crore, between 2019 and 2024, meant for donations to political parties.

The Madras High Court last month allowed the ED case against Mr. Martin and his linked people to go on as it set aside a lower court order which had accepted a closure report filed by the Chennai Police crime branch in a case related to the seizure of "unaccounted" ₹7.2 crore from his Chennai home.

His other companies include Martin Builders Pvt. Ltd. and Daison Land and Development Pvt. Ltd.

The ED had said earlier that these firms "acquired" immovable properties worth ₹19.59 crore from the loans and advances given by Martin and his family members.

