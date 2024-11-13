 />
ED seizes ₹8.36 cr. from premises linked to OPG Group

Published - November 13, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai Zonal Office, has seized around ₹8.36 crore in searches on the premises of M/s OPG Group here, and the residences of its directors.

The searches were held on Monday and Tuesday in view of the violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and Foreign Direct Investment regulations by the firm, a release said.

According to the ED, the OPG Group, controlled by Arvind Gupta, is into manufacturing and generation of power. The company had received Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) worth ₹1,148 crore from Seychelles-based companies, set up by his family members, for the power sector.

However, investigations revealed that there were misuse of funds and violations of the FEMA provisions, including misdeclaration to the RBI.

A significant portion of the FDI funds was illegally routed into the stock market, and invested in land and real estate, the investigation has revealed. A substantial portion was also converted into cash with the assistance of vendor companies, which facilitated the issuance of fake invoices and enabled the Group to withdraw funds in the form of physical currency. During its searches, the ED also recovered handwritten notes on the utilisation of the cash.

Further scrutiny revealed that the OPG Group management had set up several joint ventures in Dubai, Isle of Man, Seychelles, Singapore, and Hong Kong, through which a significant portion of the diverted funds was allegedly parked abroad. The ED is probing the involvement of shell companies, fake invoicing, involvement of the overseas entities and potential violations of anti-money laundering laws.

