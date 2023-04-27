ADVERTISEMENT

ED searches locations of Tangedco, SIC officials

April 27, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

₹360 crore worth of fixed deposits in the accounts of the SIC have been seized. Premises of former Director of Coal (Tangedco), government officials and management personnel of the SIC and Western Agencies (Madras) private Limited were searched

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it had searched 10 locations in Chennai on April 24 belonging to officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and the South India Corporation (SIC), a group company of the Chettinad Group.

The locations included the premises of the former Director of Coal (Tangedco), government officials, as well as key management personnel of the SIC and Western Agencies (Madras) private Limited.

According to a press release, the investigation was initiated based on a First Information Report registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, for fraudulently cheating the Tangedco of hundreds of crores by claiming excessive payments for coal transportation from the Visakhapatnam port. This loss for the State’s power utility occurred between 2001 and 2019. The initial tender awarded for six months was extended for 19 years based on an injunction petition filed by one of the related parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the search, incriminating documents, including digital evidence and those related to property, were seized. The search also led to the recovery and seizure of ₹360 crore that was lying as fixed deposits in the accounts of South India Corporation. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US