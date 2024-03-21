ADVERTISEMENT

ED searches former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s residence in Pudukottai

March 21, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The searches began on the morning of March 21; Mr. Vijayabaskar was reportedly not at the premises; he is the first important AIAMK leader to be subjected to an ED search

C. Jaisankar

The ED officials arrived in three vehicles early on March 21, 2024 at former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s residence in Iluppur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have launched a search at the residence of former AIADMK Minister and the Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar, in Iluppur in Pudukottai district. 

The officials, who arrived in three vehicles, entered the residence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and began the search. No one was allowed to go out from the residence during the search. 

Mr. Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister from 2011 to 2021, during successive terms of the AIADMK government in 2011 and 2016, was reportedly not in the residence during the search. 

The former Minister’s residences in Chennai, stone crushers and quarries in Pudukkotai district and many other his properties and those of his relatives in the State were subjected to searches by Income Tax officials in 2017

Mr. Vijayabaskar is the first important AIADMK leader to be subjected to searches by the ED. The AIADMK had last year snapped its alliance with the BJP

