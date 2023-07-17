ED searches against Ponmudy will strengthen DMK-Congress alliance: K.S. Alagiri

July 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said the Directorate of Enforcement’s (ED) searches on the premises of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and his son will only strengthen the alliance between the DMK and the Congress.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the ED searches in Tamil Nadu had “confirmed the defeat” of the BJP. “The ED is doing our job in Tamil Nadu. They have put the final nail in the BJP’s coffin before the people do it. The BJP is unable to digest the fact that the Opposition is united, which is why it is using the ED against the Opposition. No political party is ready to join the NDA, and a united Opposition is well-poised to defeat it in 2024,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out that Mr. Ponmudy was recently acquitted in a wealth case and a land grab case, and his premises were now being searched in connection with a money laundering case that was filed 12 years ago.

“In the recently-held local body elections, the DMK-Congress alliance won a historic victory in the Kongu region, and Minister Senthilbalaji, who worked tirelessly for it, was arrested and the ED inflicted severe mental agony on him. It is in this context that we have to see the ED action against Mr. Ponmudy,” he said.

