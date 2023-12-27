ED says attempts on to prevent investigation into high-profile corruption cases in Tamil Nadu

December 27, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expressed apprehension that attempts were on to prevent the Central agency from conducting investigation into high-profile corruption cases registered in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a notice issued by the Madurai police requiring appearance of the ED’s Assistant Director, Sub-Zonal Office, Madurai, for an inquiry, the agency said the notice was received after the appointed time on December 26, 2023, and had no sign or seal of the issuing authority.

Moreover, copies of letters cited as references in the notice were not enclosed. The abrupt and sudden notice without informing the subject matter, created unnecessary impediment in the smooth functioning of the office.

‘Illegal search’

In the reply, Assistant Director Atul Gupta said that it was relevant to mention the recent “illegal” search conducted by certain officials of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on December 1, 2023, when multiple unknown and unauthorised persons “broke open this office and accessed/stole sensitive and confidential investigation records of this office.”

The agency had a grievance that such kind of repeated illegal acts and abuse of provisions of the CrPC “was being done with the sole motive of preventing this office from conducting lawful investigations into cases of corruption registered in the State and by the powerful persons of the State”.

Mr. Gupta said that a criminal complaint was lodged with the Director General of Police to register an FIR against DVAC officials and other unknown persons. Assuring the Madurai police of best cooperation, he said the agency was more than willing to provide the relevant material to help the police, subject to being informed about the details of the inquiry.

Mr. Gupta said the ED was handling various sensitive cases, including illegal mining, high-profile corruption cases, public investment fraud cases, bank frauds etc.

Police sources said the inquiry being conducted by the Tallakulam police in Madurai was based on the complaint submitted by the ED to the DGP requesting registration of a case against some DVAC officials and others for conducting an “illegal” search and “stealing” sensitive case documents.

