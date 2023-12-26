ED registers case against its own officer in Madurai, shifts probe to Delhi 

December 26, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

In yet another twist to the escalating tension between the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Tamil Nadu police, the Special Task Force (STF) of the ED, Delhi, has registered a case against Enforcement Officer, Madurai, Ankit Tiwari.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

According to police sources, the central agency has booked a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Mr. Tiwari who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on charges of demanding and accepting ₹20 lakh bribe from a doctor in Dindigul early this month.

Registration of an ECIR is usually done before initiating action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Investigation in the case would shift to Delhi as the STF was headquartered there, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECIR against Mr. Tiwari comes close on the heels of the State police registering a case against the Assistant Director of Enforcement, Sub-Zonal Office, Madurai, and 14 others on charges of preventing the DVAC search team officials from discharging their duties.

It was alleged that the investigators were prevented from entering the chamber of Mr. Tiwari to conduct a search after his arrest. After waiting for more than three hours, the DVAC sought the assistance of the Madurai city police and entered the premises, the sources said.

While the ED alleged that the search was illegal and even lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal that sensitive and confidential documents were stolen, the DVAC maintained that the designated court in Madurai was informed of the search.

After informing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the trap and arrest of Mr. Tiwari, the DVAC is continuing with the probe. Tamil Nadu recently withdrew general consent for the CBI to operate in the State, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.