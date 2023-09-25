ED provisionally attaches land worth ₹125.06 crore in Chennai

September 25, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 39.83% share of 4.79 acre land forming parts of the township, Uniworld City, Nallambakkam, Chennai in a case pertaining to Unitech Group. The value of the land attached is worth ₹125.06 crore.

The land is owned by Unitech Infopark Limited in which 39.83% shares are held by Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited (a benami company of Chandras the promoters of Unitech Group). ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Delhi Police and CBI, based on complaints by home buyers against Unitech Group, its promoters and others.

ED investigation had revealed that Chandras of Unitech had invested the proceeds of crime to the tune of $15,087,114 (present value ₹125.06 crore) through Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited into Unitech Infopark Limited in the year 2009-10 by acquiring 39.83% shares of the said company.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the agency, investigation revealed that Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited is beneficially owned by Chandras and was being controlled through their associates. During the course of investigation ED had arrested five individuals - Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra and Rajesh Malik. Till now, two prosecution complaints have been filed by the ED and cognizance of the same have been taken by the PMLA court. The total attachment in this case stands at ₹1,257.61 crore.

The attachment includes assets of Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the assets of shell, benami and personal companies of Chandras etc. Total proceeds of crime of ₹7,612 Crore has been detected till now in this case. Further investigation is under progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.