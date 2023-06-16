ED probes money trail in law university admission irregularities

June 16, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money-laundering probe in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in the admission of students under the NRI quota at Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Chennai, during 2016-17.

After registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED issued summons to the accused persons, including the then Vice-Chancellor, P. Vanangamudi, sources in the intelligence agencies said on Friday.

The ED case relies on the First Information Report registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in 2018, which exposed serious irregularities in the admission to various law courses under the NRI quota.

Based on preliminary enquiries, the DVAC had claimed that Vivek Jayaraman, a close relative of V.K. Sasikala, former aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, was one of the candidates who was admitted under the NRI quota in violation of the norms.

The case, according to the DVAC, is that there were three categories of candidates — NRI Parent, NRI Guardian and NRI Sponsor — who were eligible for admission under the 15% quota for NRI students. Investigators alleged that of the 93 students admitted under the quota in 2016-17, the applications of only 18 were found to be in order. The remaining 75 applications did not have the required certificates/documents.

Accusing Mr. Vanangamudi of flouting the rules in the admission of candidates under the NRI quota, the DVAC searched his premises. At least, five senior officials of the university were accused of violating the admission norms.

Summoning the persons accused in the case, the ED has called for the details of their income, assets, property returns filed while in service and investments, the sources said.

When contacted to find out whether the 2018 case was charge-sheeted or under trial, a DVAC officer said it was against the policy of the organisation to disclose the status of the case.

