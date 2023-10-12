ED inspects sand quarries on Coleroon river bed in Thanjavur

October 12, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Thursday, October 12, 2023 inspected the current status of sand quarry sites at Koviladi and Maruvur in the Coleroon river bed in Thanjavur district.

According to sources, a team of ED officials arrived at Maruvur near Thiruvaiyaru on Wednesday evening and attempted to conduct an aerial survey of the place where a sand quarry functioned earlier, using drones. They suspended their attempts midway due to inclement weather conditions and left the place.

On Thursday morning, they came to the sand quarry functioning at Koviladi on the Coleroon river near the Grand Anicut and measured the depth and breadth of the quarry apart from conducting an aerial survey.

After completing their inspection at Koviladi, they have moved to Maruvur to carry out the aerial survey which they had suspended on Wednesday evening due to inclement weather conditions, sources added.

