ADVERTISEMENT

ED inspects sand quarries on Coleroon river bed in Thanjavur

October 12, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A team of ED officials arrived at Maruvur near Thiruvaiyaru on October 11 evening and attempted to conduct an aerial survey of the place where a sand quarry functioned earlier, using drones. They suspended their attempts midway due to inclement weather conditions.

The Hindu Bureau

ED officials inspecting the sand quarry on the Coleroon river bed at Koviladi near the Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district on October 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Thursday, October 12, 2023 inspected the current status of sand quarry sites at Koviladi and Maruvur in the Coleroon river bed in Thanjavur district.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

According to sources, a team of ED officials arrived at Maruvur near Thiruvaiyaru on Wednesday evening and attempted to conduct an aerial survey of the place where a sand quarry functioned earlier, using drones. They suspended their attempts midway due to inclement weather conditions and left the place.

ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate carries out searches at sand quarries in Tamil Nadu’s Karur

On Thursday morning, they came to the sand quarry functioning at Koviladi on the Coleroon river near the Grand Anicut and measured the depth and breadth of the quarry apart from conducting an aerial survey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing their inspection at Koviladi, they have moved to Maruvur to carry out the aerial survey which they had suspended on Wednesday evening due to inclement weather conditions, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US