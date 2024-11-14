ED files Prosecution Complaint against Jaffer Sadiq before Additional CBI Court

The Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the XIII Additional CBI Court in Chennai against Jaffer Sadiq, the mastermind behind an international drug trafficking syndicate, and others.

A release said 20 persons had been arraigned as accused in the case, and Sadiq was identified as the mastermind. His involvement included smuggling of pseudoephedrine, disguised as health-mix powder and desiccated coconut, to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

He has laundered the proceeds of the crime through movie production, real estate acquisitions, logistics fronts, and hospitality business, it added. Sadiq was arrested on June 26, and Mohammed Saleem on August 12 this year for money laundering. They are currently in judicial custody.