The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) filed a chargesheet against expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, Tamil actor-director Ameer and others in a drugs-linked money laundering case.

The central agency filed the chargesheet against a total of 12 persons, including Sadiq's wife and his brother, before the Principal Sessions Court here.

The court was yet to take the chargesheet on file.